Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Decreases By 14.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 175,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

