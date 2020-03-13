Short Interest in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expands By 22.0%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 203,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.