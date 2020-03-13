Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Drops By 29.4%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,426. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.