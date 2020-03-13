Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expands By 77.6%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Culp by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Culp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. 71,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

