Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreases By 16.2%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.76. 4,450,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,790. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

