Short Interest in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Grows By 24.6%

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,530,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 33,340,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,720. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

