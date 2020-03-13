Short Interest in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Drops By 15.4%

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EV traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth $357,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

