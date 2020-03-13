Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expands By 93.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

GLP stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 286,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

