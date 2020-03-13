Short Interest in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Decreases By 16.7%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.99. 1,137,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,533. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 46.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

