Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Decreases By 14.1%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 9,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,233. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSII. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.