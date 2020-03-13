Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Drops By 16.2%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 572,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.