Short Interest in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Drops By 15.7%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Inseego by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,087. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $331.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

