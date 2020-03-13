Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Drops By 15.9%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.05. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

