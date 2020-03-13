Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Drops By 15.6%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Magna International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

