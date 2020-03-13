Short Interest in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expands By 77.3%

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,181. Materion has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $798.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.