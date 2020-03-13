Short Interest in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Declines By 17.0%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 422,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NantHealth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NantHealth by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NantHealth by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 115,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,892. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.54. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 65.40%.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

