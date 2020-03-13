Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Declines By 16.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.