Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Decreases By 16.7%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 41.78%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

