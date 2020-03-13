Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Drops By 15.6%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 37,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.95. Silicom has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Silicom’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

