Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Declines By 16.7%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 512,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of SCL traded up $11.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

