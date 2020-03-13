Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Shotspotter by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.05 million, a PE ratio of 204.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shotspotter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.