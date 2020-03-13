ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market cap of $4,890.17 and $4.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

