SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBOW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SBOW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 178,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $139,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

