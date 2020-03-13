SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SILV. BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

