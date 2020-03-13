Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. 481,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,099,526. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,519.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,796 shares of company stock worth $6,345,588 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

