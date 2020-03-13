SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $23.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.97 million and the highest is $24.10 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $22.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $104.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.78 million, with estimates ranging from $109.50 million to $117.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.45%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,450 shares of company stock valued at $357,261. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

