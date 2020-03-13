SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $209.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMBK. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,951.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

