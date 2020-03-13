SMTC (SMTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SMTC (NASDAQ: SMTX):

3/11/2020 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2020 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2020 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/21/2020 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2020 – SMTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – SMTC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company's full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. "

Shares of SMTX stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.12. SMTC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SMTC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

