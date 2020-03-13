Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price

Media stories about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Chesapeake Energy’s analysis:

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 84,902,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,697,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $305.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.85. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.