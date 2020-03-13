SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. SONIC HEALTHCAR/S has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

About SONIC HEALTHCAR/S

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

