Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

