South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 246,903 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $148,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,442,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,507,244. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

