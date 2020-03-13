Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Southern worth $223,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 69,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,118. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

