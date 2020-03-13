Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Southern worth $71,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Southern by 621.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 732.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 2,427,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

