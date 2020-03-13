Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $149,542. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

SFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

