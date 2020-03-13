Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

NYSE SO opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. Southern has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 353,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

