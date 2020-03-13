Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

LUV traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $38.82. 154,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 332,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,349 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

