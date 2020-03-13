S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $75,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 396,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.63. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.