SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of SpartanNash worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

