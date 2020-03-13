SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,363,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.