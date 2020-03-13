Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -4.33

Headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 119,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,802. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $61,980.00. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $447,214 and sold 3,000 shares valued at $69,274. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

