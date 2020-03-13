StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Releases Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Shares of SRT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 133,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.