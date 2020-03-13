Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 6,047,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.69. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

