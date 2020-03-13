State Street Corp Acquires 27,668 Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.70% of Watford worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Watford by 837.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Watford by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Corporate insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of WTRE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,633. The firm has a market cap of $412.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Watford Hldg Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

