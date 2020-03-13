State Street Corp Acquires 95,855 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,855 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.04% of TrueCar worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,149 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 703.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 418,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TrueCar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 788,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.61. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.