State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of B. Riley Financial worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RILY. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 3.46. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,348.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,757.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,406,984 shares of company stock worth $8,593,467. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

