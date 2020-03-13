State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of SolarWinds worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SolarWinds by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $15.18. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

