State Street Corp Buys 128,294 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.69% of Conn’s worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Conn’s by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Conn’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 51,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $165.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

