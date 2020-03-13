State Street Corp Buys 289,719 Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of United Microelectronics worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 965,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after buying an additional 259,763 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4,424.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.89. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

