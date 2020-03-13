State Street Corp Cuts Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.90% of PDL BioPharma worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

PDLI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 31,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,723. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDLI. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.